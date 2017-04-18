NCAA championships moving from Salem

The NCAA has informed Salem that it will move the Stagg Bowl from the city after this year. Salem has hosted college football’s Division 3 championship game every year since 1993. Tourism director Carey Harveycutter says outdated facilities and bids from other cities with newer venues was a factor. The NCAA is also moving the men’s Division 3 basketball championships and women’s Division 2 softball title tournament to cities other than Salem after spring of next year. The NCAA women’s basketball championships will come to Salem in 2021.

