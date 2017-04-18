NCAA championships moving from Salem

April 18th, 2017

The NCAA has informed Salem that it will move the Stagg Bowl from the city after this year. Salem has hosted college football’s Division 3 championship game every year since 1993. Tourism director Carey Harveycutter says outdated facilities and bids from other cities with newer venues was a factor. The NCAA is also moving the men’s Division 3 basketball championships and women’s Division 2 softball title tournament to cities other than Salem after spring of next year. The NCAA women’s basketball championships will come to Salem in 2021.

