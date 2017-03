Vinton Mayor Brad Grose says a lot of positive developments are propelling the town forward. They include the opening of a new craft brewery, the new Roanoke County Library branch, improvements to the downtown district and Vinton Farmer’s Market — and coming soon, things like extension of the Tinker Creek Greenway and opening a former school as an apartment building. Grose appeared live on the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News:

