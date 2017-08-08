Man sought for assaulting, binding victim and ransacking, setting fire to apartment

Roanoke Police are looking for a man suspected of demanding money from another, assaulting the victim, binding his hands and feet, ransacking the apartment, then setting it on fire. Police say it happened overnight along the 2,800-block of Colonial Avenue, where 70-year-old Clarence Kakert was treated for head lacerations. Officers identify the suspect they seek as 20-year-old Omar Martin.

On August 8, 2017, at 1:50am, Roanoke Police responded to a fire at an apartment in the 2800 Block Colonial Avenue SW. Upon arrival officers located the resident, Clarence Arthur Kakert, age 70 of Roanoke, with several lacerations to his head. Roanoke Fire EMS responded to treat Kakert’s injuries and extinguished the fire.

Kakert the advised that he was assaulted by an acquaintance, who demanded money, bound the victim’s hands and feet, ransacked the apartment, and then poured a liquid inside the apartment and set it on fire. Kakert was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for medical treatment. The suspect has been identified as Omarr Romance-Lomax Martin, age 20 of Roanoke.