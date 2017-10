A Virginia Army veteran is running across the state to help many of his colleagues — and next year, he may be running for office. Ivan Raiklin has been running 22 miles a day every day since late August for the estimated 22 veterans who commit suicide on average each day in this country. Raiklin says he’ll keep at it until reaching 1776 miles in all. He spoke with WFIR’s Evan Jones:

Click here for Ivan Raiklin’s Facebook page