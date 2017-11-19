Five Roanoke houses damaged in Sunday fire

From Roanoke Fire-EMS: Around 2:33pm today firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of Bullitt Ave., SE. When crews arrived they were met with heavy flames, heavy heat and heavy wind conditions. The fire was elevated to a second alarm due to the amount of fire and wind conditions. The house where the fire started was vacant and no one was inside. 4 additional houses were also damaged. 3 of those houses were vacant and 1 was occupied. No one was displaced. No injuries were reported. The cause and damage estimates are under investigation.