Families to get help paying for food during school break

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A federal grant will help about 9,000 Virginia students and their families pay for food this summer.Gov. Terry McAuliffe says the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Nutrition Service grant will benefit nine Richmond schools and eight Southwest Virginia school divisions.The governor’s office says families of students who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals at school will get $30 a month in benefits during the summer to help pay for meals.First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe says summer is difficult for some family’s household budgets when students who lose access to free or reduced-price summer meals. She says the money will provide families with “much-needed relief.”