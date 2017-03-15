DNA confirms remains belong to student missing since 1998

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) – Authorities have confirmed that human remains found below a West Virginia bridge belong to a Virginia Tech graduate student who vanished nearly two decades ago.According to West Virginia news outlets, a state police statement says DNA evidence confirms the remains discovered near the New River Gorge Bridge are those of Robert Leroy Kovack.The 24-year-old native of Rivesville, West Virginia disappeared on Sept. 18, 1998 while driving to a football game in Morgantown. His car was found days later, out of gas near the bridge.A work crew discovered the remains last March. Authorities say evidence suggests Kovack may have fallen after being hit by a car.At 875 feet, it is the third-highest bridge in the United States, and the site of a popular “Bridge Day” jumping festival.