Confederate monument in downtown Roanoke vandalized

September 14th, 2017

Roanoke police are investigating a vandalized Confederate monument in downtown. The Robert E. Lee monument on Church Avenue near Lee Plaza has the words “Rest in Power, Heather Heyer” spray painted. Heyer was a counter-protester who was killed last month at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. Authorities believe the vandalism occurred sometime between 7 pm last night and 4:47 this morning, when it was reported. The monument is now covered in a tarp.

