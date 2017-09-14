Confederate monument in downtown Roanoke vandalized

Roanoke police are investigating a vandalized Confederate monument in downtown. The Robert E. Lee monument on Church Avenue near Lee Plaza has the words “Rest in Power, Heather Heyer” spray painted. Heyer was a counter-protester who was killed last month at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. Authorities believe the vandalism occurred sometime between 7 pm last night and 4:47 this morning, when it was reported. The monument is now covered in a tarp.