One of the two Republican candidates already running for Congress next year in the 6th District says the G-O-P needs to re-energize its base in Virginia. Ben Cline is one of two Republicans to announce after Bob Goodlatte said next year would be his last. Cline is from the Lexington area, first elected to the House of Delegates in 2002. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more.

