Botetourt County has announced that Matt Britt will be its new Fire-EMS Chief. Britt is an ex-marine and longtime volunteer who most recently worked at a community college in North Carolina. He takes on the position May 22 after a search that took almost a year. Britt replaces the late Jeff Beckner, who was found dead in a creek behind his home last June. Britt says he also knows the value of Fire-EMS volunteers in a largely rural county:

