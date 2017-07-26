Bedrosian on why he opposed Gates contract extension

July 26th, 2017 | Written by:

Al Bedrosian

Hollins supervisor Al Bedrosian wants to make clear why he voted against a new 2-year contract extension for Roanoke County administrator Tom Gates yesterday  – it was the overall compensation package – not just the 1-point-5 percent raise Gates will get along with other employees. Bedrosian has been on the Board of Supervisors for three-and-a-half years. Bedrosian said that amounts to 28 percent, including deferred compensation. The other four supervisors voted for the new Gates contract.

7-26 Bedrosian on Gates Pay-WEB

