Bedrosian on why he opposed Gates contract extension

Hollins supervisor Al Bedrosian wants to make clear why he voted against a new 2-year contract extension for Roanoke County administrator Tom Gates yesterday – it was the overall compensation package – not just the 1-point-5 percent raise Gates will get along with other employees. Bedrosian has been on the Board of Supervisors for three-and-a-half years. Bedrosian said that amounts to 28 percent, including deferred compensation. The other four supervisors voted for the new Gates contract.

