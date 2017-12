The long-awaited return of passenger rail service to Roanoke has also resulted in something else that’s new: an Amtrak tour package to the Star City. The Hotel Roanoke plays a prominent role in the package, something the hotel worked on with Amtrak tour operators in advance for much of this year. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story.

Click here to see the Amtrak Roanoke tour.