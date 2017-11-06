Moving day: elections officials prepare for tomorrow’s voting

Election day is now one day away, and this is the day voting officials in cities and counties get set up in efforts to hit the ground running first thing tomorrow. They will move the voting machines, voter rolls, and other election-related materials to the voting sites. The most common problem they encounter election day are people who think they are registered but are not — or moved but failed to notify election officials. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story.

