Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash on I-81 in Roanoke County

From the Virginia State Police : Virginia State Trooper J. L. Cornett is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County. The crash occurred at 10:54 a.m. at the 134 mile marker, one mile north of Route 647 in Roanoke County.A 2002 Jeep Liberty was traveling north on Interstate 81 when the driver lost control, ran off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle then crossed the median and struck a 1999 Honda Civic traveling southbound. The 2002 Jeep was driven by Monte Maurice Zuck, 72, of Oklahoma City, OK. Mr. Zuck was wearing his seatbelt and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries received in the crash.The 1999 Honda was driven by Hannah Marie Hochstetler, 26, of Jackson, MS. Ms. Hochstetler was wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene. Caleb A. Hochstetler was a passenger in the vehicle; he was wearing his seatbelt and was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries received in the crash.Virginia Accident Reconstruction was called to assist with the investigation.The driver of the Jeep, Mr. Zuck, was charged with Reckless Driving. The crash remains under investigation.