Advocates square off over gun laws at Capitol

January 17th, 2017 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A year after a rare compromise on gun legislation, a more familiar standoff seems likely at the Virginia General Assembly. Advocates both for gun control and gun rights swarmed the Capitol Monday to advocate for and against gun-related legislation.Gun rights advocates are pushing for fewer restrictions on where guns can be carried, including in schools. Gun control advocates want universal background checks on gun purchases. Both sides have uphill battles, as there’s been no indication of any type of compromise brewing between lawmakers.Last year, Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe and pro-gun Republicans surprised many by agreeing to gun measures that allowed more out-of-state concealed-handgun permit holders to legally carry guns in Virginia while prohibiting people subject to permanent protective orders from carrying firearms.

