Want to drive several laps around Martinsville Speedway? Here’s how

Martinsville Speedway is offering an unusual opportunity to drive several laps around the track – and support a charitable cause as you do. On the evening of July 10th, a $25 charitable donation lets you drive around the Paper Clip, as it’s known, behind Martinsville’s pace car. Speedway President Clay Campbell says they’ve done this at other times, but never for this cause: Vet Tix, which purchases event tickets for veterans, current military members and first responders. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here for full Laps for Vets information and registration.