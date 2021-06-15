WRABA has new home on old Happy’s site

| By

What is now known as the Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association cut the ribbon this morning on its new office – inside the remodeled building that used to house Happy’s Flea Market. Valerie Brown is executive director for “WRABA.” Developer Jim Cherney spent 6 million dollars redeveloping the Happy’s site into a drive through storage facility and the WRABA offices; the back lot will still be home to an outdoor flea market on weekends. Coming soon – a small business incubator they will call “The Williamson.”