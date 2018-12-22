Woman rescued from burning apartment

| By

News release: The Salem Fire & EMS Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 2031 East Main St. Friday night at approximately 10:34 p.m. The 911 call indicated that one person was trapped in the building and firefighters did locate and rescue one female, who was inside a second-floor apartment. The victim was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The first units arrived within four minutes of receiving the call and found heavy fire coming from the second floor of the building. Firefighters utilized a ladder to get the resident to safety, and then Salem Fire & EMS personnel treated the victim at the scene before transported her to the hospital. The fire was brought under control within 17 minutes of the first engine’s arrival. The building did sustain fire and smoke damage, but the fire was contained to the room of origin.

Approximately 21 personnel from the Salem Fire & EMS Department (Truck 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Medic 801, Medic 802, Battalion 1 & Fire Medic 1) responded to the call. The Roanoke Fire & EMS Department (Engine 4) assisted with additional calls while units were on the scene.

The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire and there is no damage estimate at this time.