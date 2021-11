With additional area code on the way, 10-digit local dialing arrives

The 540 area code is running out of phone numbers, so a second area code is coming our way next May: 826. When that happens, you will have to dial all ten digits for all calls, including local ones — and starting Saturday, November 14, all phones in the region will be able to make those ten-digit local calls. All current phone numbers will remain the same, and what is a local call now will remain local when the additional area code arrives. More on the coming changes from WFIR’s Evan Jones: