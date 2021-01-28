Winter weather delays, cancels COVID-19 shots in NRV

Some New River Valley residents hoping to receive COVID-19 vaccinations will have to wait. Overnight snowfall led the New River Valley Public Health Task Force to delay the scheduled opening of today’s clinic. Anyone who had a scheduled appointment before 10:30 has been advised to await an automated telephone message.
NEWS RELEASE: Due to the inclement weather, today’s COVID-19 vaccination site in Christiansburg will delay opening until 10:30 a.m. (This site is not open to the public; appointments are required.) Anyone whose appointment is delayed or canceled will receive an automatic phone message. Please do not travel, unless you can do so safely. Please do not call or email to inquire about schedule changes. For info on COVID-19 and the New River Valley Public Health Task Force, visit NRVRoadtoWellness.com.
Stay safe, and stay well.