Will work for gas — and this year, we must work longer

| By

On this Labor Day, Gas Buddy has come up with a way to measure how much labor it takes to pay for the fill-up at the gas station. By their calculations, Americans must work one hour and 48 minutes right now for the fill-up — the longest such time since 2014. But it’s a lot less than ten years ago, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports.

09-03 Work for Gas Wrap2-WEB