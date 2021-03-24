Why parents of high school athletes may not like one updated COVID restriction

Governor Northam says he is ready to “slowly ease” COVID-related restrictions as of April 1st – a week from tomorrow. But he will continue to have smaller size limits on high school sports than for college and professional contests, and band and cheerleader members will remain counted as among the spectators. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones.

Under Governor Northam’s latest executive order, spectator numbers at high school sports events will be permitted up to 100 people indoors and 500 outdoors, as long as they remain under 30% of permitted capacity.