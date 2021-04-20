While you can walk into a Roanoke Vax clinic, the wait may be weeks in NoVA

Local health officials will conduct a second walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic today in Roanoke. But while supplies here currently exceed demand, other parts of the state still face waits for appointments that may last weeks. Governor Northam traveled to northern Virginia on Monday, imploring all Virginians 16 and older to get vaccinated. He says even for younger, less vulnerable adults, it’s the only way for any and all of us to get out of this. But many of Virginia’s population centers currently have nowhere near the supply to meet current demand; a quick check finds few if any on-line appointments available in the northern Virginia, Richmond and Norfolk areas, but around here, it’s almost name your own time. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: