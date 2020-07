Ways to beat the heat during near-record stretch of 90-plus days

The record in Roanoke for consecutive days of 90 degrees or better – 22 – could be broken on Thursday. Its at 19 today and Roanoke City Fire-EMS wants residents to stay safe. That means wear light, loose-fitting clothing, stay indoors when possible, cut down on outdoor activities – and don’t leave children or pets in cars. Fire-EMS spokesperson Kristen Perdue also says people – and pets – need to stay hydrated. Check often on those at high risk says Perdue.

