Watch party on Tuesday for Democratic candidate polling in single digits

| By

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard could spoil the party – she’s threatened to skip Tuesday’s 12-person debate, saying the Democratic National Committee and “corporate media” is “rigging” the 20-20 election – but at least one of her local supporters hopes that doesn’t happen, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

