Washington Football Team releases QB Dwayne Haskins

| By

The Washington Football Team has released quarterback and former first round pick Dwayne Haskins after less than two seasons. Meanwhile head coach Ron Rivera says recently-signed quarterback Taylor Heinicke will play in Sunday night’s division-deciding game against the Eagles if Alex Smith cannot. Rivera said Heinicke played well in relief of Dwayne Haskins in a loss to Carolina yesterday. Heinicke had gone back to Old Dominion University to finish up an engineering degree and had to put off his final exams to join Washington for the stretch run.

12-28 Rivera-WEB