Wasena Bridge replacement project under soon

Its been talked about and been in the planning stages for years and now its about to happen – the Wasena Bridge will start coming down in May after more than 8 decades of service, outdated and in need of a replacement cycle that might take two years. The new Wasena Bridge will feature bike lanes, wider sidewalks, lookout seating and improved lighting. The City will put signage out to inform motorists on the best ways to reach the businesses in the Wasena neighborhood once the bridge demolition gets underway. The 50 million dollar project will kick off with a ceremonial groundbreaking next month. Project manager Josephus Johnson-Koroma works for the City of Roanoke: