Warhol, Picasso greet you as you enter this area hotel

| By

Anyone choosing to visit Radford’s newest hotel will be immediately greeted by Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol. The Highlander Hotel opened in April, fulfilling a vision of the Radford University Foundation. That vision also includes artworks throughout, highlighted by a Picasso lithograph and Warhol screenprint as you enter. Also featured: some paintings of Dorothy Gillespie, who became internationally recognized over time after graduating from Radford, and there are plenty of works from current students. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: