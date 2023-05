VWCC, RU sign biotech articulation agreement

A signing ceremony at Virginia Western Community College today when the two-year school signed an articulation agreement with Radford University – allowing biotechnology students at Virginia Western to be guaranteed admission at Radford. Virginia Western will develop an Associates degree program in biotechnology that aligns with requirements at Radford University. Its all part of the efforts to make the region a bio-tech job creator. Dr. Bobby Sandel is the president at VWCC.