VT, UVa basketball game postponed

The Hokies and Cavaliers will have to wait a little longer to face-off in basketball in 2021.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday that Saturday’s scheduled men’s basketball contest between No. 24 Virginia Tech and No. 23 Virginia has been postponed after a positive test and subsequent quarantining and contact tracing stemming from a UVA staff member.

No makeup date for the Charlottesville contest has been announced. The Hokies’ next scheduled game is Wednesday at Louisville.

The Cavaliers’ next scheduled game is Wednesday vs. Wake Forest, though it is unclear if Virginia will be cleared to play that game.

Virginia Tech and Virginia are also scheduled to meet in Blacksburg on Saturday, January 30.