VT deals with $60 million hit from COVID impacts

Virginia Tech begins a nine-day phased move-in for the spring semester on Saturday, and ahead of that, its president says the university is dealing with a $60 million COVID-related revenue shortfall. Timothy Sands delivered his State of the University address Wednesday, saying state and tuition revenues have held up well, but auxiliary services like athletics, dining and parking have taken a big hit. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

