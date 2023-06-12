VSP investigation of fatal car-motorcycle crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a vehicle vs motorcycle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday (Jun 11) at 10:22 p.m. on Route 11, at its intersection with Route 670 in Botetourt County. A 2008 Honda Accord was travelling north on Route 11, when the vehicle failed to yield the right-of-way while making a left turn onto Route 670 and was struck by a 2005 Yamaha Road Star motorcycle which was travelling south on Route 11.

The driver of the Yamaha was identified as David Charles Scott, 46, of Vinton, Va. Mr. Scott was wearing a helmet and died at the scene. The driver of the Honda was not injured.