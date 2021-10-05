Volvo Trucks funds STEM education at Pulaski Middle School

Volvo Trucks and the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors have gifted $24,000 dollars to Pulaski County Middle School for new teaching equipment and technology – to help further outfit a new STEM lab at the school. School system officials say its about equipping todays students “with 21st century, STEM-enriched technological skills.” The Pulaski County STEM Academy is designed to give students in grades 9 through 12 the opportunity to explore career paths.
(from Pulaski County) ~ Pulaski County is pleased to announce that Volvo Trucks has partnered with the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors to provide a gift in the amount of $24,000.00 to the Pulaski County Middle School for the purpose of purchasing new teaching equipment and technology to further outfit the STEM and Technology Lab within the newly constructed school.
“Investing in the development of a STEM lab at the new Pulaski County Middle School is more than a corporate commitment, it is an investment in the students and in new technologies and career pathways right here in Pulaski County,” said Franky Marchand, Vice President and General Manager, Volvo Trucks New River Valley Plant. “Our desire is to energize the creativity of today’s students in a STEM lab environment within the Middle School. We believe engaging scientific discovery with increased technological knowledge will lead to advantages in the student’s lives and in their future careers. We are excited to be involved with the County in this STEM and Technology Lab project.”
“Volvo’s generosity and partnership with the Board of Supervisors will help accelerate the availability of the latest teaching technologies in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics fields for our middle school-aged students who may be at the critical crossroad of interest in pursuing a future in STEM,” stated Jonathan D. Sweet, County Administrator.