Volvo Trucks funds STEM education at Pulaski Middle School

(from Pulaski County) ~ Pulaski County is pleased to announce that Volvo Trucks has partnered with the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors to provide a gift in the amount of $24,000.00 to the Pulaski County Middle School for the purpose of purchasing new teaching equipment and technology to further outfit the STEM and Technology Lab within the newly constructed school.

“Investing in the development of a STEM lab at the new Pulaski County Middle School is more than a corporate commitment, it is an investment in the students and in new technologies and career pathways right here in Pulaski County,” said Franky Marchand, Vice President and General Manager, Volvo Trucks New River Valley Plant. “Our desire is to energize the creativity of today’s students in a STEM lab environment within the Middle School. We believe engaging scientific discovery with increased technological knowledge will lead to advantages in the student’s lives and in their future careers. We are excited to be involved with the County in this STEM and Technology Lab project.”