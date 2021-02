Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge to hold Partner Portal webinar

Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge doesn’t lack for “partners” – around 1500 at this point – as it strives to promote the region. But they want to make sure those partners are taking full advantage of its website. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

Click below to link to the Webinar RSVP (Wednesday 9am)

https://www.visitroanokeva.com/rsvp/?action=details&noredirect=1&eventId=1815