Virginia’s Blue Ridge GO CROSS Cyclocross Race is this weekend

This weekend at Fallon Park – riders from all over the world will compete for a cash prize of 12 thousand dollars in a sport called cyclocross which combines both road and mountain bike skills on a closed course. Categories for the race range from beginner to pro there is also a kids race a beer mile and live music. WFIR’s Rob Ruthenberg has this report.

