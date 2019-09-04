Virginia Western opens free co-op pantry for students who are “food insecure”

A survey of incoming students who qualify for free tuition under the “C-CAP” program at Virginia Western found that almost 20 percent said they were “food insecure.” That’s when VWCC decided to establish a co-op food pantry at its student life center – which is free to ALL students at the school on the honor system – take only what you need if you can’t really afford to purchase it. Lori Baker is the Dean of Student Services – she said at a ribbon cutting this morning for a new student Co-op they first tried to address those needs through faculty and staff donations:

