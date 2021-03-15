Virginia vaccine numbers expected to sharply rise in two weeks

Virginia health officials expect about 55,000 residents on average to receive Covid-19 vaccinations each day this week – and again next week. Then the numbers should really pick up, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:

This comes as Virginia takes a new step today in efforts to vaccinate more residents. Mass vaccination clinics begin operation this week in three cities, starting today in Danville. The goal is to provide doses in areas deemed to be underserved, and the clinics will remain in place, by appointment, until further notice.