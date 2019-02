Virginia House passes emergency tax bill

While nothing is final until Governor Northam’s signature appears, it now looks like Virginia will soon be able to process this year’s tax returns and start issuing refunds. It’s called tax conformity, matching Virginia’s tax code to the federal one that took effect last year, and a compromise between legislative leaders and Governor Northam would permit it to take effect soon. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

