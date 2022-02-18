Virginia Children’s Theatre tackles teen suicide with Apologies

| By

For many years now Virginia Children’s Theatre has paused every season from the lighter fare it stages to present a play that tackles a serious subject impacting today’s youth. With suicide the third leading cause of death for youth between 10 and 24 years of age, this year it is teen suicide. Brett Roden, producing artistic director for VCT and Kathleen Thorell, the executive director for Tudor House, founded after the death of Louis Tudor with a mission of Suicide Prevention, education and support, joined us live in studio this morning.