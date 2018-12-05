Vinton Motors property to become “Vinyard Station”

The former Vinton Motors property at the corner of Pollard Street and Washington Avenue that’s been vacant for almost a decade will be re-born as “Vinyard Station” – a nod to the family that has sold the property to developer Dale Wilkinson. That announcement was made this morning at Vinton’s State of the Town address. Wilkinson has redeveloped many older properties in the valley. Expect a groundbreaking in the spring. The only proposed tenant announced so far is a tap house. Wilkinson says Vinyard Station should open within a year.

