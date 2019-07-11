Vice Mayor Joe Cobb on gun violence; Sunday’s Roanoke Remembers

Roanoke Vice-Mayor Joe Cobb heads up the city’s new “Task Force to End Gun Violence.” Cobb is also helping to organize a public gathering on Sunday at William Fleming High School – “Roanoke Remembers” – which he calls a healing event for the victims of gun violence in the community. Live in-studio this morning he said he was disappointed but “not surprised” that Tuesday’s special session in Richmond on gun control legislation ended so quickly. Hear the complete conversation with Vice-Mayor Joe Cobb below:

