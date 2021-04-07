VDOT to change stoplight patterns on 220 south of Roanoke

VDOT plans to reconfigure almost every stoplight intersection on US 220 between Roanoke and Martinsville. Construction is more than two years away, but a public hearing is set for later this month on the $16.1 million project that would change every stoplight pattern on 220 from South Roanoke to Collinsville except for downtown Boones Mill. Among the intersections to be affected: the one at Lowe’s and Home Depot in South Roanoke and the two at Clearbrook. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here for full information on the project and how to sign up for the virtual public hearing.

Click here for more information on “thru-cut” intersection designs.