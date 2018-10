VDOT, Apco both say storm repairs will likely take days

| By

The rain may be gone, but a lot of work lies ahead for both VDOT and Appalachian Power crews — and in both cases, it may take days to restore full service. VDOT has to deal with washouts, mostly along rural roads. Appalachian power crews are sometimes unable to even reach the source of an outage because of high water or trees across roadways. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

10-12 Storm Repairs Wrap1-WEB