VDH to open COVID vaccination center at old Sears site in Roanoke

| By

The Virginia Department Health will open a state-run Community Vaccination Center next Thursday, October 14th, at the former Sears location at Valley View Mall. Those eligible for a booster shot or those still seeking a first COVID vaccine dose can make an appointment; the Valley View location will be open at least through December, Monday through Saturday from 10am to 8pm. Some walk-in slots will also be available. Translation services for 160 languages are planned. Christie Wills is Communications Officer for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts:

(ROANOKE, VA) – Today, the Virginia Department Health (VDH) announced that a state-run Community Vaccination Center (CVC) will open October 14, 2021 at the former Sears location at Valley View Mall, located at 4812 Valley View Blvd., Roanoke, VA 24012.

Any Virginian 65 years and older, or those over 18 with underlying medical conditions or who live or work in a high risk setting, and who received the second dose of their Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 6 months or more ago, are invited to make an appointment for a free booster vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, individuals seeking their first dose of Johnson and Johnson or their first or second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or those who are immunosuppressed and need a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine may also receive them at no cost.