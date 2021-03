VDH: no new COVID related deaths in Roanoke Valley in last 24 hours

The Virginia Department of Health reports no new Covid-19 deaths or related hospitalizations in the Roanoke Valley in the latest 24-hour reporting period. It’s unclear whether the today’s zero number suggests the holidays data entry backlog of death certificates has now been cleared. The health department reports 49 new Covid cases among Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Salem and Botetourt County.