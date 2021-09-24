VDH holding Vax clinics in Roanoke neighborhoods over next few weeks

As part of its outreach effort, the Virginia Department of Health will hold a number of COVID vaccinations clinics in neighborhood settings, beginning with one tomorrow at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home in Northwest Roanoke. There is another at Mt Zion AME Church next Saturday on Melrose Avenue and one at Thrasher Park the following day. See the list below: