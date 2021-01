VDH announces free COVID-19 test events in area

The Virginia Department of Health has published a schedule of free local COVID-19 test sites – with no registration required – through the end of March. First up is Dabney S Lancaster Community College in Clifton Forge tomorrow from 2 to 5-pm. The Salem Civic Center is next up at the same time a week from tomorrow. See the complete listing on our website and Facebook.

