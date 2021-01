VA case numbers jump more than 3000 in one day

| By

The Virginia Department of Health reports 9914 new positive COVID test results over the past 24 hours. That’s up from the 6757 reported yesterday morning. Locally, 82 new cases, and 1 new hospitalization in Roanoke City. 74 new cases and 1 new hospitalization in Roanoke County. 25 new cases in Salem and 13 new cases in Botetourt County. To date 5729 deaths in Virginia have been atrtibuted to the COVID-19 pandemic.