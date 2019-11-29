UVA beats Tech for first time in 15 years – moves on to play Clemson

Virginia beat #23 Virginia Tech 39-30 in Charlottesville after a late field goal today, snapping a 15-year losing streak in that intrastate rivalry on the football field – helping to erase a late game UVA collapse in Blacksburg last year. A contest that was a largely defensive battle in the first half today became more of a back and forth offensive showdown after the break. With the win the 9-3 Cavaliers and head coach Bronco Mendenhall earned the right to play Clemson for the ACC championship in Charlotte next Saturday, after topping the Hokies for the Coastal Division crown. The last score came when UVA fell on a Hendon Hooker fumble in the Hokies own end zone with 1:01 left in the game. It was Virginia’s first Coastal division title.