Upcoming pet health fair will provide many vet services at low cost

| By

A Roanoke animal shelter and adoption agency is organizing a large-scale pet health fair for this coming weekend. The goal is to help owners with limited resources provide proper medical care for their furry friends. Angels of Assisi will conduct the event Saturday from 10 until 2 at the Berglund Center. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

NEWS RELEASE: Angels of Assisi is holding their first Pet Health Fair this Saturday, April 23rd, from 10 am-2 pm at the Berglund Center at 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke, VA 24016.

Angels of Assisi will offer a variety of low-cost services at the Pet Health Fair, including vaccinations, microchips, nail trims, heartworm tests, and most importantly, the ability to treat sick pets. Do you have a pet in need of care? Do not miss out on this opportunity! Animals will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis. No appointments are necessary.

“The goal of the Pet Health Fair is to increase accessibility to veterinary care,” said Dayna Reynolds, Director of Community Engagement at Angels of Assisi, “ By doing so, we hope to keep people with their pets and help pets live healthier, happier lives.”

In addition to low-cost veterinary care, the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection will also be handing out free pet food to pet owners facing difficulty feeding their pets. The Pet Health Fair will feature several different vendors, including Bradley Free Clinic, the YMCA, Family Services of Roanoke Valley, and Oakey’s Pet Funeral Home and Crematory.

